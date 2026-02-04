Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 278,097 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.19% of Seagate Technology worth $94,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.57.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $444.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.79. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $459.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total value of $15,404,628.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,511.88. This trade represents a 48.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total value of $414,418.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,908.46. This trade represents a 80.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,976 shares of company stock valued at $45,330,378. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Q2 results and AI tailwind: Seagate reported a better?than?expected quarter (EPS $3.11 vs. $2.77 est.; revenue $2.83B vs. $2.73B) and highlighted AI-driven demand and long?term HAMR visibility, plus Q3 guidance of $3.20–$3.60 EPS — a key driver of today's bullish sentiment.

Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple firms have raised ratings/targets (Cantor Fitzgerald, Barclays, Wedbush, Bernstein and others), lifting the consensus target toward the low?to?mid?$400s — supporting momentum and valuation re?rating.

Dividend and shareholder returns: Seagate declared a quarterly dividend of $0.74 (annualized $2.96); steady payout (DPR ~33%) reinforces income appeal for some investors and slightly cushions valuation concerns.

Zacks coverage and momentum mentions: Recent Zacks pieces highlight STX as a long?term growth/momentum pick amid AI-driven storage demand — media coverage can amplify buying but is secondary to concrete results and guidance.

Insider selling disclosed: Several insiders sold stock recently — CEO William Mosley sold 20,000 shares (~$8.59M; SEC filing) and EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares (~$8.93M; SEC filing); a director also sold a small stake. These large executive sales can raise short?term caution among some shareholders.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Featured Stories

