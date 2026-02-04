Workday, Inc. $WDAY Holdings Increased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 94.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 136.4% in the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2,216.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total transaction of $784,616.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,951,507.91. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $1,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,224,232.50. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Trading Down 7.0%

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $161.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $283.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

About Workday

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

