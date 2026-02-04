Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) vs. Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Head to Head Review

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Belite Bio and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Belite Bio 1 1 6 0 2.63 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 2 1 14 1 2.78

Belite Bio currently has a consensus price target of $179.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.02%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $131.29, suggesting a potential upside of 21.24%. Given Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Belite Bio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belite Bio N/A N/A -$36.14 million ($1.92) -97.54 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals $130.13 million 55.54 -$260.60 million ($3.10) -34.93

This table compares Belite Bio and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Belite Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. Belite Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Belite Bio has a beta of -1.46, indicating that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Belite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Belite Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Belite Bio and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belite Bio N/A -34.28% -33.05% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals -110.32% -433.21% -46.38%

About Belite Bio

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients. It is also developing LBS-009, an anti-retinol binding protein 4 oral therapy that is in the preclinical development phase targeting liver disease, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and type 2 diabetes. Belite Bio, Inc was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California. Belite Bio, Inc is a subsidiary of Lin Bioscience International Ltd.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome. It is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, and other MC4R disorders. The company has licensing agreements with LG Chem, Ltd; Ipsen Pharma S.A.S; Camurus; RareStone Group Ltd.; and LG Chem, Ltd. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

