Analysts Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT at $147.84

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $156.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $509,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 414,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,317,223.20. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 51,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total transaction of $6,719,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,014,210.64. This represents a 52.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 1,202,272 shares of company stock worth $148,094,596 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Airbnb by 70.9% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $122.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

