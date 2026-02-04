MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 96,780 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 74,601 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,355 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 142,355 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MediPharm Labs Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MEDIF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. MediPharm Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corporation is a Canada-based company focused on the extraction, formulation and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products. Through proprietary processes and a GMP-compliant facility in Mississauga, Ontario, the company produces high-purity distillates, isolates and advanced formulations tailored to both medical and adult-use markets.

The company’s core offerings include THC and CBD distillates, crystalline isolates, softgel capsules, oral thin films and sterile injectable products.

