Hantz Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,399 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Trending Headlines about TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director insider purchases — Amy B. Lane made a series of small purchases over recent months that were just disclosed; the filings show multiple buys (a mix of 2–22 share trades) and a modest increase in her holdings, a classic signal investors view as management/insider confidence. SEC Ownership Filing

Director insider purchases — Amy B. Lane made a series of small purchases over recent months that were just disclosed; the filings show multiple buys (a mix of 2–22 share trades) and a modest increase in her holdings, a classic signal investors view as management/insider confidence. Positive Sentiment: TJ Maxx NYC expansion — TJX plans to open its first new TJ Maxx store in New York City in more than a decade, a high-visibility expansion that supports store-growth narratives and could help sales momentum in a major market. TJ Maxx store in NYC

TJ Maxx NYC expansion — TJX plans to open its first new TJ Maxx store in New York City in more than a decade, a high-visibility expansion that supports store-growth narratives and could help sales momentum in a major market. Positive Sentiment: Capital allocation / efficiency story — Recent coverage highlights that TJX is deploying capital with increasing efficiency (buybacks and returns), which supports valuation and investor confidence in long-term shareholder returns. Capital efficiency article

Capital allocation / efficiency story — Recent coverage highlights that TJX is deploying capital with increasing efficiency (buybacks and returns), which supports valuation and investor confidence in long-term shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/earnings momentum — Commentary noting TJX’s strong history of earnings surprises and the setup to beat again reinforces expectations for continued outperformance, which can lift multiple and demand for the shares. Zacks earnings preview

Analyst/earnings momentum — Commentary noting TJX’s strong history of earnings surprises and the setup to beat again reinforces expectations for continued outperformance, which can lift multiple and demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Market-day note — A market summary piece reported TJX trading up while the broader market declined, reflecting relative strength but not providing new fundamental information. Market summary

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $151.93 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $159.48. The stock has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.30.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays set a $172.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target (up previously from $181.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.