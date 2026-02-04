Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,458 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.33.

EEFT stock opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $114.25.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

