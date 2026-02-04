Coral Products (LON:CRU) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.67 and traded as low as GBX 8.47. Coral Products shares last traded at GBX 8.47, with a volume of 185,922 shares.

Coral Products Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £7.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Coral Products

(Get Free Report)

Coral Products PLC is a manufacturer and distributor of plastic products within a wide range of sectors.

The Group has operations in the UK with manufacturing facilities in Wythenshawe and Denton, Greater Manchester and a distribution facility in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.