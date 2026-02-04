Ernexa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ernexa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 138,506 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 105,975 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 317,861 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 317,861 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Ernexa Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ERNA opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 6.41. Ernexa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.
Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ernexa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited. Eterna Therapeutics Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
