GE Aerospace $GE Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $20,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 98.1% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 45,398 shares of company stock worth $13,837,171 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.4%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $309.88 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $332.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.00 and its 200-day moving average is $294.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $325.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up previously from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.