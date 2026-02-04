Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,623,876 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,520,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,623,876 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.49% of iShares Gold Trust worth $1,493,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 27,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 6.2%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $104.40. The stock has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

Key iShares Gold Trust News

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.