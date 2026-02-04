Analysts Set Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT at C$69.63

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POW. TD Securities cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th.

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$68.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$71.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.61. The company has a market cap of C$43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.75. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$43.32 and a 1 year high of C$74.91.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.45%.The business had revenue of C$9.89 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9289678 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies). Power Corp. bought out the remaining shares of Power Financial in February 2020.

