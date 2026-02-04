Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Stock Price Up 180% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Free Report) shot up 180% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,123,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 726% from the average session volume of 135,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Canyon Creek Food Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

Canyon Creek Food Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the provision of fresh soups, sauces, gravies, side dishes, and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments, as well as involved in the provision of freight services. The company was founded in 1995 is based in Edmonton, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canyon Creek Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canyon Creek Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.