Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Down 15.0% in January

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,821,234 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 3,320,975 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,241,564 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,241,564 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAK shares. Citigroup lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Santander cut Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Braskem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braskem has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.40.
View Our Latest Research Report on Braskem
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem
Braskem Trading Up 3.9%
BAK stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. 1,656,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,408. Braskem has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.
Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Braskem will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem (NYSE:BAK) is a leading integrated petrochemical company based in São Paulo, Brazil, and holds the distinction of being the largest thermoplastic resins producer in Latin America. The company operates across the entire value chain, from feedstock sourcing and polymer production to distribution and recycling. Braskem’s comprehensive approach to petrochemical manufacturing enables it to serve a diverse set of end markets with a broad portfolio of products.
Braskem’s core product lines include polypropylene, polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which are used in industries such as packaging, automotive, construction and electrical & electronics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Braskem
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.