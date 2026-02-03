Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,932,378 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 2,286,064 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,220 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,220 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $213.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus set a $200.00 target price on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.36.
Shares of AVY stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.71. 1,018,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.10. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $190.45.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.
The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.
