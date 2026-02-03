Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Increases By 30.0%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,575 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 6,598 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,491 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,491 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Trading Down 0.2%
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter.
About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is the bank holding company for Kentucky First Federal Savings and Loan Association, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in London, Kentucky. The company offers a comprehensive range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, and local businesses. By maintaining a strong local presence, the organization emphasizes personalized service and relationship banking across its branch network.
On the lending side, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp provides residential mortgage financing, home equity loans, consumer installment loans and commercial real estate and business loans.
