8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.5 million-$185.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.9 million. 8X8 also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.360-0.370 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on EGHT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.49.

NASDAQ:EGHT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,666,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,083. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.14 million, a P/E ratio of -41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

Company raised guidance for Q4 FY2026: EPS guidance of $0.07–$0.08 and revenue guidance of $178.5M–$185.5M, both above consensus—a direct upside to near?term expectations.

FY2026 outlook also improved: EPS guidance $0.36–$0.37 and revenue $729M–$734M, both ahead of street estimates, implying meaningful full?year upside if achieved.

Q3 results beat analysts: revenue ~$185.05M and EPS $0.12, topping estimates and showing sequential/YOY upside in several metrics.

Company highlighted accelerated adoption of AI and API-driven communications across its platform — strategically positive long term but not an immediate earnings catalyst.

Reports of short interest increases appear to contain inconsistent/zero values (0 shares/NaN) and are likely data artifacts—not a meaningful driver today.

Margins and cash?flow showed weakness: gross profit declined, cost of sales rose, and operating cash flow fell ~24% YoY with cash balances down ~16% YoY — these trends weaken the quality of the beat and raise execution risk.

Insider activity: a recent sale by the Chief Legal Officer was reported, which can be interpreted as a minor negative signal following the post?earnings rally.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 505.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 66,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 84,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in 8X8 by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,516,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 628,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in 8X8 by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,813 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc (NASDAQ: EGHT) is a global provider of cloud-based enterprise communications, collaboration and contact centre solutions. The company’s unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform integrates voice, video, chat, SMS and contact-centre capabilities into a single, software-driven solution. By combining real-time analytics, team messaging and interoperability with third-party business applications, 8×8 aims to simplify communications infrastructure for organisations of all sizes.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Campbell, California, 8×8 pioneered hosted VoIP services for businesses in the late 1990s and went public on the NASDAQ in 1997.

