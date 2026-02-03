Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.2 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.67. 40,159,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,043,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho set a $31.00 price target on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.19.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results materially beat consensus — EPS $0.69 (vs. ~$0.48–0.49 est.) and revenue $12.68B (more than double year?ago), demonstrating strong AI/server demand; net income was $401M. Zacks: Q2 Earnings Beat

Q2 results materially beat consensus — EPS $0.69 (vs. ~$0.48–0.49 est.) and revenue $12.68B (more than double year?ago), demonstrating strong AI/server demand; net income was $401M. Positive Sentiment: Company raised guidance — Q3 EPS guidance (~$0.60) and Q3 revenue guidance (~$12.3B) above Street expectations; full?year revenue guide raised to ~$40.0B vs. consensus ~$36.4B, signaling management expects continued AI/server demand. Reuters: Raises Annual Forecast

Company raised guidance — Q3 EPS guidance (~$0.60) and Q3 revenue guidance (~$12.3B) above Street expectations; full?year revenue guide raised to ~$40.0B vs. consensus ~$36.4B, signaling management expects continued AI/server demand. Positive Sentiment: Official press release and investor materials provide detail and color on product mix and sales ramp for AI, cloud and edge customers. BusinessWire: Q2 Release

Official press release and investor materials provide detail and color on product mix and sales ramp for AI, cloud and edge customers. Positive Sentiment: Street support — at least one firm (Rosenblatt) reaffirmed a buy and maintained a high $55 price target, suggesting some analysts see significant upside from current levels. Benzinga: Analyst Note

Street support — at least one firm (Rosenblatt) reaffirmed a buy and maintained a high $55 price target, suggesting some analysts see significant upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call and slide deck are available for investors to assess margin drivers and customer concentration; these will be important for confirming guidance durability. Investor Slide Deck

Conference call and slide deck are available for investors to assess margin drivers and customer concentration; these will be important for confirming guidance durability. Neutral Sentiment: Pre?earnings previews and coverage noted both upside from AI?GPU traction and downside risk from margins — the report validated revenue strength but left execution risk in focus. 247WallSt Preview

Pre?earnings previews and coverage noted both upside from AI?GPU traction and downside risk from margins — the report validated revenue strength but left execution risk in focus. Negative Sentiment: Gross?margin compression: gross margin fell to ~6.3% (from 9.3% in prior quarter and 11.8% year?ago) and net margin remains modest (~3.8%), raising questions about profitability sustainability if product mix or pricing shifts. BusinessWire: Margin Details

Gross?margin compression: gross margin fell to ~6.3% (from 9.3% in prior quarter and 11.8% year?ago) and net margin remains modest (~3.8%), raising questions about profitability sustainability if product mix or pricing shifts. Negative Sentiment: Analyst previews and coverage flagged inventory and cash?flow strains and “credibility” risks if margins or supply chains deteriorate; these remain downside catalysts if management can’t sustain margins while scaling revenue. Proactive Investors: Risks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $63,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

