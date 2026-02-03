Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.1650, with a volume of 1102709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GETY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Getty Images from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Images has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $484.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.07.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $240.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Getty Images news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 31,298 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $39,748.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,215,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,606.26. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $97,275. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Getty Images by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a leading global provider of digital visual content, offering an extensive library of stock photography, editorial imagery, video footage and music. The company supplies creative and rights-managed assets to a broad range of industries, including advertising, media, corporate communications and publishing. Through its online platform and licensing services, Getty Images enables customers to search, license and download multimedia content for commercial and editorial use.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Getty and Jonathan Klein, Getty Images pioneered the aggregation of photographic archives into a centralized, digital marketplace.

