Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Down 25.2% in January

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,940,905 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 2,594,849 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,195,823 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,195,823 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Stock Up 1.7%

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,753. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 22.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4772 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 349.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 118,237 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) is a Brazilian utility that provides water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services. As the principal sanitation company serving the state of São Paulo, SABESP operates a wide range of infrastructure spanning water capture, treatment plants, distribution networks and sewage systems. The company’s activities support residential, commercial and industrial customers and are focused on delivering potable water, ensuring water quality and expanding access to sanitation services.

SABESP’s service offering includes the operation and maintenance of water treatment and sewage treatment facilities, network expansion and rehabilitation, meter reading and billing, customer service and environmental programs aimed at improving sewage treatment rates and protecting water resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.