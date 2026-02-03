New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Down 23.0% in January

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,202,725 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 5,456,992 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,946 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,946 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Beijing Investment Ltd increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 31.4% during the third quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 9,346,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,169 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,981,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,716 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,000 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,056,000. Finally, Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. now owns 656,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 411,380 shares during the period.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on EDU shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 2.3%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.51. 1,909,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.27. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $63.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 7.40%.The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU) is one of China’s leading providers of private educational services, specializing in language training, test preparation and consulting for overseas study. The company’s offerings span a range of subjects, including English language instruction, preparatory courses for examinations such as the TOEFL, GRE and GMAT, and K-12 after-school tutoring. New Oriental’s curriculum is delivered through a combination of in-person learning centers and digital platforms, enabling students across various regions to access its educational resources.

Founded in 1993 by Michael Yu Minhong in Beijing, New Oriental began as a small language school and quickly expanded its footprint.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.