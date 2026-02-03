Short Interest in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Drops By 24.3%

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 95,786 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 126,475 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,856 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 442,856 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECAT. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 226,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 84,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter worth $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $477,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.8%

ECAT traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.37. 868,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,593. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.277 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 21.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: ECAT) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The trust seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities. ECAT’s investment strategy integrates environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria into the selection process, targeting companies whose business practices align with sustainable outcomes while aiming to manage risk and enhance long-term returns.

The fund’s portfolio is constructed and managed by BlackRock Investment Management, LLC, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and proprietary ESG analytics.

