Short Interest in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Increases By 20.9%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,623,453 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 4,652,068 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,093,602 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,364,000 after purchasing an additional 78,649 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 545,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after purchasing an additional 55,761 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,009,000. Cambridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 172,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 160,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,083,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $128.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,070,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,885. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $131.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.31.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

