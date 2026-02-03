Short Interest in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Declines By 20.4%

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 297,881 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 374,170 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,223 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,223 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.5%

HDV traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $134.33. The company had a trading volume of 857,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,174. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $106.00 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.26.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core High Dividend ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 121.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 81,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,670,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 362.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

