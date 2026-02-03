eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.060-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.2 million-$22.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.2 million. eGain also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.310-0.360 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on eGain in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.56. 272,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. eGain has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $258.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.80.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.22 million. eGain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $0.310–$0.360 (well above the consensus ~$0.260) and issued revenue guidance of $90.5M–$92.0M, signaling stronger full-year profitability expectations.

eGain raised Q3 FY2026 EPS guidance to $0.060–$0.080 versus a ~$0.020 consensus and guided revenue to $22.2M–$22.7M — a short-term beat that should support near-term earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Q2 FY2026 results topped estimates: revenue ~$22.98M and EPS $0.11 (beats). The company also highlighted strong cash generation and a healthy cash balance, per the press release. eGain Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q2 FY2026 results topped estimates: revenue ~$22.98M and EPS $0.11 (beats). The company also highlighted strong cash generation and a healthy cash balance, per the press release. Neutral Sentiment: Operating picture is mixed — revenue rose ~2.6% YoY, but gross profit and operating profit declined while net income and cash from operations improved; investors may weigh growth vs. margin pressure. Quiver Quantitative Q2 Coverage

Operating picture is mixed — revenue rose ~2.6% YoY, but gross profit and operating profit declined while net income and cash from operations improved; investors may weigh growth vs. margin pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains light but constructive (Roth Capital buy; median recent price target around $15.25), which could amplify moves on future catalysts.

Analyst coverage remains light but constructive (Roth Capital buy; median recent price target around $15.25), which could amplify moves on future catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling has occurred recently (multiple sales by senior executives), which can raise investor concern about near-term stock supply and sentiment. Insider trading details

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in eGain by 29.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Incorporated (NASDAQ: EGAN) is a software company specializing in cloud-based customer engagement solutions. Its platform integrates knowledge management, analytics, and artificial intelligence to help organizations streamline customer service across digital channels. By centralizing information and automating routine interactions, eGain aims to improve agent productivity, reduce response times, and deliver consistent customer experiences.

The company’s product suite includes tools for knowledge authoring and delivery, AI-powered chatbots, case management, and predictive analytics.

