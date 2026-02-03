iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 713,173 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 905,202 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,186 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 403,186 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 958,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,100,000 after buying an additional 54,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 392.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 624,621 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 770,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,839,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 173,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 113,690 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,763. The company has a market capitalization of $392.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.16.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market. The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Paris Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in sectors, such as industrials, financials, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, materials, telecommunication services, utilities and information technology.

