ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Should You Buy?

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 20,944,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 49,501,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $187,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 151,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $1,094,162.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,091,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,259,548.80. This trade represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,912. Company insiders own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 12.5% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

