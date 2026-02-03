Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 290 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 385 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,578 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,578 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of OXLCP stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.
Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed?end, externally managed registered investment company listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OXLCP. The firm’s primary objective is to generate high current income and capital appreciation potential by investing in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). It employs a hybrid investment strategy that includes both debt and equity tranches of U.S. senior secured loans, providing investors with exposure to floating?rate assets that can adjust with interest?rate movements.
The company’s portfolio is predominantly comprised of equity and debt tranches of newly issued and seasoned CLOs managed by established asset managers.
See Also
