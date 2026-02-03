IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Up 2.5% – What’s Next?

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.72 and last traded at $54.39. 35,708,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 43,338,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IREN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JMP Securities set a $80.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of IREN to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm set a $94.00 price target on IREN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on IREN from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IREN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 4.26.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $240.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.60 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 86.96%.IREN’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of IREN by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in IREN by 26.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IREN by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in IREN during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of IREN by 6.0% during the third quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

