Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Up 9.6% – What’s Next?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.32 and last traded at $81.27. 18,859,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 25,894,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.15.

Rocket Lab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised Rocket Lab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rocket Lab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of -213.87 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The business had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Rocket Lab’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other news, Director Nina Armagno sold 27,314 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,863,087.94. Following the sale, the director owned 108,940 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,797.40. This trade represents a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $7,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,169,487 shares in the company, valued at $85,314,076.65. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,306,150 shares of company stock worth $271,865,732 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $580,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,308,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the second quarter worth about $164,751,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 67.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $223,287,000 after buying an additional 2,504,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marex Group plc bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,359,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.