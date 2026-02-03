Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Short Interest Up 25.5% in January

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,395 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 19,440 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,035 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,035 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:FSMD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.05. 105,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSMD. CLG LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CLG LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

