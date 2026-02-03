Short Interest in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Grows By 20.5%

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,437,048 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 11,978,912 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,422,840 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,422,840 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.32. 12,672,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,688,970. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWY. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,279,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,881,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

