Short Interest in Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVIM) Rises By 24.0%

Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 40,496 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 32,655 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,363 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company's shares are short sold.

Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EVIM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.51. 24,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,616. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60. Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $53.60.

Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a $0.1463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF ( NYSEARCA:EVIM Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (EVIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund aims for an average portfolio duration between three and eight years EVIM was launched on Oct 16, 2023 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

