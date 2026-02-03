THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Thk Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 6308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.9750.

THK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.32 and a beta of 0.87.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $623.78 million for the quarter. THK had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Thk Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer specializing in mechanical components that enable precise linear and rotational motion. Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company pioneered the development of rolling-element linear motion guides, introducing its first “LM Guide” in 1972. Over the decades, THK has expanded its product portfolio to include linear actuators, ball screws, spherical joints, and mechatronic systems designed for automation and high-precision applications.

THK’s core offerings serve a broad range of industries, including machine tools, semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices, robotics, and aerospace.

