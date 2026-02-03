TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:TSPY)

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3001 per share on Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 3rd.
TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Stock Down 2.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:TSPY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.22. 522,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,885. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $26.67.
TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
Receive News & Ratings for TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.