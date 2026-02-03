TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:TSPY)

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3001 per share on Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 3rd.

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSPY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.22. 522,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,885. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $26.67.

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Company Profile

The TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (TSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide a balanced approached to growth and income from US large-cap equities. The fund holds long exposure to the S&P 500 Index and writes daily out-of-the-money calls, using 0DTE options. TSPY was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by TappAlpha.

