Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) VP Darrin Talley Sells 5,000 Shares

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) VP Darrin Talley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.82. The company had a trading volume of 37,568,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,341,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.39. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $82.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Key Exxon Mobil News

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 61.58%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 968.0% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

