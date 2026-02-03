Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 381,032 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 517,289 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,386 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,386 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSE:ASGI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 128,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,729. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%.
About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: ASGI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver both current income and potential capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of global infrastructure securities. The fund provides investors with exposure to companies and projects that operate essential infrastructure assets such as utilities, energy networks, transportation systems, and communications facilities. Shares of ASGI trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering market-based liquidity for investors seeking infrastructure income strategies.
The fund’s investment approach combines equity and debt instruments issued by infrastructure issuers in developed and select emerging markets.
