Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 381,032 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 517,289 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,386 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ASGI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 128,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,729. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 796,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,821,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 764,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 13.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 630,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 73,221 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 215,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: ASGI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver both current income and potential capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of global infrastructure securities. The fund provides investors with exposure to companies and projects that operate essential infrastructure assets such as utilities, energy networks, transportation systems, and communications facilities. Shares of ASGI trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering market-based liquidity for investors seeking infrastructure income strategies.

The fund’s investment approach combines equity and debt instruments issued by infrastructure issuers in developed and select emerging markets.

