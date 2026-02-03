Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) COO Sells $4,112,700.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin Huston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.27, for a total value of $4,112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,572,608.04. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carvana Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:CVNA traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $410.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,796,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,211. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $486.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $433.47 and a 200 day moving average of $379.81. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carvana from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Zacks Research cut Carvana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 8,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

