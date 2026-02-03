Insider Selling: Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Insider Sells 86,229 Shares of Stock

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) insider Yann Etienvre sold 86,229 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $24,786,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CLS traded up $11.75 on Tuesday, hitting $296.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,689,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,084. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $363.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Ponta Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $7,879,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CLS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Celestica from $375.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

