Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $59.47. 15,310,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,958,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

