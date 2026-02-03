SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,593,741 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,992,768 shares.The stock last traded at $196.6020 and had previously closed at $207.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAP. Barclays set a $283.00 price objective on SAP in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

SAP Trading Down 4.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.91.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,549,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,887,727,000 after buying an additional 392,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,650,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,992,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 130.9% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,357,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SAP by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,560,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,113,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,120,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,806 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on?premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in?memory database and platform.

