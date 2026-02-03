Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $780.0 million-$830.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $701.6 million.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Lumentum stock traded up $11.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,739,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.02 and a beta of 1.51. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.56.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The company had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.74 million. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lumentum from $220.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lumentum from $181.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total transaction of $1,751,904.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,776.48. This trade represents a 42.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $41,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,446,400. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 28,612 shares of company stock worth $7,317,398 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

