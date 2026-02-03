Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10), FiscalAI reports. Transcat had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.99 million.

Transcat Trading Up 0.6%

TRNS traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 300,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,416. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.56. The firm has a market cap of $591.90 million, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.79. Transcat has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Transcat alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Transcat by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Transcat during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Transcat during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Transcat by 6.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRNS

About Transcat

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc (NASDAQ: TRNS) is a leading provider of calibration, laboratory, and metrology services in North America. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York, the company specializes in ensuring the accuracy and compliance of measurement instruments across a wide range of industries. Transcat operates a network of ISO/IEC 17025–accredited laboratories and offers on-site field calibration, instrument repair, and preventive maintenance services.

In addition to its calibration services, Transcat distributes precision instrumentation and related software solutions from top manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.