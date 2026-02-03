Gary Staley Sells 20,742 Shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP Gary Staley sold 20,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $537,632.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 182,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,435.20. This trade represents a 10.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,788,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,099. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -143.84 and a beta of 0.95. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $26.47.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The firm had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Viavi Solutions

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights VIAV as a top long?term momentum stock, citing strong style scores and technical strength — a bullish signal for momentum and growth-focused investors. Article Title

Zacks highlights VIAV as a top long?term momentum stock, citing strong style scores and technical strength — a bullish signal for momentum and growth-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also notes VIAV hit a fresh 52?week high, underscoring recent upside and investor appetite — this technical breakout can attract additional buying. Article Title

Zacks also notes VIAV hit a fresh 52?week high, underscoring recent upside and investor appetite — this technical breakout can attract additional buying. Positive Sentiment: An analyst raised Q3 EPS estimates for Viavi, which supports the bullish narrative on improving fundamentals and could help earnings expectations. Article Title

An analyst raised Q3 EPS estimates for Viavi, which supports the bullish narrative on improving fundamentals and could help earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Yahoo Finance included VIAV in a screen of stocks trading below estimated intrinsic value — useful as a valuation datapoint but not an immediate catalyst. Article Title

Yahoo Finance included VIAV in a screen of stocks trading below estimated intrinsic value — useful as a valuation datapoint but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: SVP Gary W. Staley sold 22,784 shares at an average $25.83 (?$588.5k); his holding declined ~10.07%. Insider selling can signal profit?taking and may weigh on sentiment. SEC Filing

SVP Gary W. Staley sold 22,784 shares at an average $25.83 (?$588.5k); his holding declined ~10.07%. Insider selling can signal profit?taking and may weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,577 shares at ~$25.72 (~$349.2k), reducing his stake by ~27.6%; another sizeable insider sale. SEC Filing

SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,577 shares at ~$25.72 (~$349.2k), reducing his stake by ~27.6%; another sizeable insider sale. Negative Sentiment: EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,638 shares at ~$25.80 (~$119.7k), trimming his position by ~17.6%; adds to the cluster of insider sales. SEC Filing

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Viavi Solutions this week:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 224,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 63,605 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $7,764,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $3,855,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 974,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 221,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.