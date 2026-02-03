Insider Buying: First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Director Purchases $18,230.00 in Stock

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) Director Todd Brice bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $18,230.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $246,105. This represents a 8.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
FCF traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,317. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.81.
First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $137.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCF shares. DA Davidson downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $20.00 price objective on First Commonwealth Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 15.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 700.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 336,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 242,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary is First Commonwealth Bank. Established in 1889 as Indiana National Bank, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to build a diversified platform of commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.
First Commonwealth offers a comprehensive suite of financial products, including deposit accounts, personal and business lending solutions, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and trust and investment services.
