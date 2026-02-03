Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,291,524 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 5,166,068 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,515,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,515,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 2,257 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $39,565.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,931 shares in the company, valued at $682,460.43. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Andrew Coley sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $30,964.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 45,040 shares in the company, valued at $679,653.60. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $329,766 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth about $6,821,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,076,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 354,569 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at $345,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ SNCY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.57. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) is an American ultra-low-cost carrier providing a blend of scheduled and charter passenger services. The carrier focuses on leisure markets, offering nonstop flights to sun and ski destinations across the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. In addition to its scheduled network, Sun Country operates charter services for sports teams, corporate groups and tour operators, as well as seasonal cargo charters that support e-commerce peak periods.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sun Country has navigated multiple ownership and restructuring phases.

Featured Articles

