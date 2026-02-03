Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 398,274 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 332,037 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 822,487 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 822,487 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.51. 120,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,623. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $100.87 and a 52-week high of $137.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies involved in activities, such as banking, mortgage finance, consumer finance, specialized finance, investment banking and brokerage, asset management and custody, corporate lending, insurance, financial investment, and real estate (including real estate investment trusts).

