Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $129.07 and last traded at $130.6050, with a volume of 31978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTN. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.19 and its 200-day moving average is $147.85.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.23) by $0.03. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 8.94%.The company had revenue of $271.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 833.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 450.0% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 815.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 196.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company’s signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season?long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

