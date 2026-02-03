BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI) Short Interest Down 17.7% in January

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 116 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 141 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,012 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,012 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHYI. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of XHYI stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $39.47.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Increases Dividend

About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%.

The BondBloxx US High Yield Industrial Sector ETF (XHYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the industrial sector. XHYI was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

