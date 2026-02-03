BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI) Short Interest Down 17.7% in January

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 116 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 141 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,012 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,012 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHYI. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000.
BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of XHYI stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $39.47.
BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Increases Dividend
About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF
The BondBloxx US High Yield Industrial Sector ETF (XHYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the industrial sector. XHYI was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.
