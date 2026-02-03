Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 95,760 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 118,141 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 363,178 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 363,178 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies Trading Down 2.2%

IFNNY stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.39. 81,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon’s technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.

Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.