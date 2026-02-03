Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 95,760 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 118,141 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 363,178 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 363,178 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
View Our Latest Research Report on Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies Trading Down 2.2%
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon’s technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.
Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Infineon Technologies
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Gold’s getting scarce.
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.